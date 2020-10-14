Brokerages Set Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Target Price at $16.50

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apache by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after buying an additional 3,694,392 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Apache by 3.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,789,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,898,000 after acquiring an additional 657,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 144.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apache by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

