Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) PT at $51.64

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 141,724 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Big Lots by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Big Lots by 3,998.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 95,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of BIG opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



