Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target at $20.31

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chuy’s by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period.

CHUY stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.24 million, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

