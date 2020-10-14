Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $401.70

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $400.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 12 month low of $145.23 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $219,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total transaction of $654,211.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,998,773.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,918 shares of company stock worth $20,121,036 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,653,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of DexCom by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

