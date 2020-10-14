Brokerages Set DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $125.71

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.71.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average of $109.45. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after buying an additional 177,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,361,000 after buying an additional 168,850 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in DTE Energy by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,308,000 after buying an additional 2,728,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,602,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,259,000 after buying an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.