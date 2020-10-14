Brokerages Set Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Target Price at $5.00

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $226.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.72. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

