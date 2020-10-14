Brokerages Set Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Target Price at $3.50

Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

GNLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $138,633.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,108 shares in the company, valued at $71,081.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,941 shares of company stock worth $671,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the first quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 28.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 57.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

