Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT at $5.49

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE HL opened at $5.41 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $450,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 330.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.