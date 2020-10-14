Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Target Price at $10.40

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

HRZN stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

