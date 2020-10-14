Brokerages Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Target Price at $10.60

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
