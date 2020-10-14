Brokerages Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Target Price at $10.60

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

