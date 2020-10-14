Brokerages Set KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Price Target at GBX 571.67

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 571.67 ($7.47).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 485 ($6.34) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:KAZ opened at GBX 559.60 ($7.31) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 554.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 488.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 3.06 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

About KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.