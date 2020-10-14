Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price at $32.25

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

