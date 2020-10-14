Brokerages Set Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Price Target at $19.83

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $47.54 on Friday. Materialise has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Materialise by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 518,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Materialise by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Materialise by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

