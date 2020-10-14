Brokerages Set Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Target Price at $13.11

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE NBLX opened at $8.68 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $784.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBLX. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.