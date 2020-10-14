Brokerages Set Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Target Price at $13.11

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.11.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.
NYSE NBLX opened at $8.68 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $784.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBLX. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.