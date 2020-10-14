Brokerages Set Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSMT. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $313.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. The company had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

