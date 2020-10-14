Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Target Price at $123.83

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $133.57 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $137.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.