Brokerages Set Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Price Target at $0.25

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PMOIY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIY opened at $0.21 on Friday. Premier Oil has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $173.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.