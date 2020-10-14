Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price at $16.11

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 748.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

