Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $1,039.74

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,039.74.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,106.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,814.05, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $994.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.85. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 675.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 16.7% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.