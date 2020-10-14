Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $1,039.74

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,039.74.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,106.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,814.05, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $994.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.85. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 675.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 16.7% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
