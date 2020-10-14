Brokerages Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT at $12.14

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.14.

SWIR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $426.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $144.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 219,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 346,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

