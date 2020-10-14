Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target at $24.75

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $24.75.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 17.06%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

