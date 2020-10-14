Brokerages Set Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) PT at GBX 253.33

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 253.33 ($3.31).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

LON:SLA opened at GBX 246.20 ($3.22) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -6.20. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.42).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.28%.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

