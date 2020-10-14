Brokerages Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT at $5.92

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGLS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

