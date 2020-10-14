Brokerages Set Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) PT at $7.60

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

UBX opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $206.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.08. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

