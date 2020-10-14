Brokerages Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) PT at $19.10

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $934,332.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,806,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,320 shares of company stock worth $3,685,568 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $62,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

