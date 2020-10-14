Brokers Issue Forecasts for ZEONS CORP/SH SH’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ZEON)

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZEON opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About ZEONS CORP/SH SH

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

