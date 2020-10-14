Brokers Set Expectations for Medifast Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medifast in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

MED has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $163.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.26. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Medifast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Medifast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medifast by 28.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Medifast by 32.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

