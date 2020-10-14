Brokers Set Expectations for United Natural Foods Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of UNFI opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

