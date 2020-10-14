Brookfield Renewable (NASDAQ:BEPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.66

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.66 and last traded at $66.66, with a volume of 7240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

About Brookfield Renewable (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

