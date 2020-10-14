Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $39.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $34.18 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after acquiring an additional 516,774 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 452,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

