Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Gap Up to $2,553.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,553.00, but opened at $2,650.00. Bunzl shares last traded at $2,591.00, with a volume of 1,620,035 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNZL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.08) to GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,450.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,094.22.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunzl plc will post 12991.0010232 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

