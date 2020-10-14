Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,029.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,029.09 ($26.51).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.08) to GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,627 ($34.32) on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,450.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,094.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunzl will post 12991.0010232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.