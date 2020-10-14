Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 3,750 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after acquiring an additional 361,025 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Intel by 95.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 460,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,924,000 after acquiring an additional 224,576 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.9% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 139,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. 769,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,852,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

