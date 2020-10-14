Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 421 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.