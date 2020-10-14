Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.73. 1,875,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,355,879. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

