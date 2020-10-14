Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura upped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

HD stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.56. 63,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.27 and a 200-day moving average of $249.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

