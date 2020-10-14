Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

V stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.82. The company had a trading volume of 176,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $400.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

