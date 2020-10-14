BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $66.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.80.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

BWXT stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $945,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $486,364. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 85,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

