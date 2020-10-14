Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $52.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.48. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 36.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

