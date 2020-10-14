Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Camtek has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.71. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 120,564 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 347,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camtek by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

