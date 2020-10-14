Canadian National Railway Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.39.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $110.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.13. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $111.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,047,000 after purchasing an additional 95,317 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.