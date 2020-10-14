Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Gap Up to $29.51

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.51, but opened at $30.70. Capita shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 1,598,369 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective (down previously from GBX 45 ($0.59)) on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 74 ($0.97).

The firm has a market cap of $490.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.22.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

