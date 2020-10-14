Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $19.85

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $19.05. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 145,799 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

In related news, insider Nick Sanders acquired 71,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,981.86 ($13,041.36).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

