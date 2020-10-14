Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CDLX. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 2.34. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $9,249,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 327,126 shares of company stock valued at $21,742,200 and sold 48,964 shares valued at $3,753,348. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

