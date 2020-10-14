CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CARG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $21.19 on Monday. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,069.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $405,658.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,876 shares in the company, valued at $19,961,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,498 shares of company stock worth $18,971,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 265,982.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after buying an additional 3,441,819 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,271,000 after buying an additional 2,050,262 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,447,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,177,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 657,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

