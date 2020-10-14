Carlson Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.