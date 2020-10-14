Carlson Capital Management Has $670,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE T opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.