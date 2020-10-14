Carlson Capital Management Invests $209,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

