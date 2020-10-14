Carlson Capital Management Sells 182 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.50. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.