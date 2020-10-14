Carlson Capital Management Sells 199 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

VZ stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $245.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

